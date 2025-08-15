MONETARY POLICY
Standard Bank warns on economic forecasting perils as inflation target debate rages
Sim Tshabalala says that in the absence of clarity the outlook beyond 2025 becomes cloudy
15 August 2025 - 05:00
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says there is a need for clear communication around SA’s monetary policy as debate on the inflation target rages, cautioning that in the absence of clarity the outlook beyond 2025 becomes cloudy, affecting things such as wage negotiations.
The central bank has said it prefers a target of 3%. The inflation targeting regime in SA was ushered in in 2000, with the Bank in 2027 having communicated a preference of a midpoint target of 4.5%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.