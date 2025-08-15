Economy

SA nears decision on steel tariffs amid import influx

The government is moving closer to protecting the local industry from increased steel imports

15 August 2025 - 11:04
by Reuters
Galvanised steel coils are shown in this file photo. Picture: SUPPLIED
The government will release the preliminary findings of its review of steel tariffs next week, moving a step closer to protecting the local industry from increased imports.

The review was initiated by the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) in March, following a ministerial directive.

The local steel industry faces numerous challenges, including an influx of low-priced imports due to overcapacity, primarily in China.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have also disrupted trade flows this year, while depressed demand and energy and logistics challenges have added to the problems in SA.

“We’ve got a gazette coming next week. That gazette will include preliminary findings of the review,” ITAC chief commissioner Ayabonga Cawe said on Thursday on the sidelines of a vehicle parts conference.

The review comes as the government is locked in talks with ArcelorMittal SA, which has said it plans to close its loss-making long steel operations that are crucial for the local automotive, mining equipment and construction industries. Among its complaints is a flood of cheap imported steel from China.

Cawe said ITAC had received about 150 responses for the review. More than 600 tariff codes were under review.

ITAC needs to determine whether its various current steel duties are providing appropriate protection, whether more steel products need to be under import control and whether to declare an emergency to trigger broader safeguard measures. 

Reuters

Parks Tau says government is ready for EV policy tweak

Measures exclude duties on imported new vehicles, which threaten the local industry’s survival
Economy
1 day ago

Brics must walk the talk on trade to counter US tariffs: Wandile Sihlobo

Brics+ must move beyond rhetoric and build a concrete and mutually beneficial trade alliance if it's to become an alternative to the US export ...
Business
5 days ago

Ramaphosa and Trump discuss bilateral trade on the phone amid tariff tension

Presidency confirms the presidents have agreed to further engagements, ‘recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in’
National
1 week ago
