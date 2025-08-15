Investors warm to reform narrative, but want proof, BER says
Business Leadership SA launches tracker to monitor progress of government’s pledged overhauls
15 August 2025 - 05:00
Investors are starting to believe in SA’s reform narrative, albeit cautiously, said Roy Havemann, senior economist and head of the Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER’s) Impumelelo Economic Growth Lab.
Offshore investors are showing renewed interest in the country’s long-term prospects, especially as structural reforms start to take shape, Havemann told delegates attending the launch in Sandton of Business Leadership SA’s (BLSA’s) reform tracker on Thursday...
