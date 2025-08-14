No more ‘plans that gather dust’ — tracker to hold government to reform promises
Business Leadership SA’s reform tracker brings independent accountability to the state’s promises
14 August 2025 - 13:06
Transparency and accountability is what Business Leadership SA’s (BLSA’S) new reform tracker will bring to the government, said deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen said at the tracker’s launch on Thursday.
“It’s important that when we think about our democracy, we conceptualise the participatory and representative democracy. It’s not just good enough to have representatives that you elect every five years and then hope for the best; [you have to] actively participate,” he said, adding that the pressure on the political system must come from “all of society”...
