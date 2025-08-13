Economy

SA ‘becoming a construction site’, says Macpherson

Public works & infrastructure minister notes the sector contributed 55,000 jobs year on year

13 August 2025 - 18:02
by Modiegi Mashamaite
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says SA is “becoming a construction site” as the industry continues to create thousands of jobs despite the rising unemployment rate.

“The construction sector added 20,000 jobs in the second quarter and 55,000 jobs year on year — a 4.6% increase. This is proof that we are turbocharging the construction sector that drives jobs and growth in SA,” Macpherson said.

He made the remarks on an X post after the release of Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2025, which showed mixed results across industries.

According to Stats SA, the number of people employed in the formal sector increased by 34,000 in Q2 and the informal sector employment decreased by 19,000 over the same period. The largest industry increases in employment were recorded in:

  • trade (88,000);
  • private households (28,000); and
  • construction (20,000).

Year-on-year comparisons painted a more positive picture, with a net increase of 154,000 jobs, driven mainly by gains in:

  • finance (79,000);
  • construction (55,000);
  • transport (51,000); and
  • community and social services (45,000).

The biggest annual job losses came from:

  • private households (54,000);
  • trade (45,000); and
  • mining (23,000).

The QLFS revealed that construction remains heavily male-dominated, with men making up 88.6% of workers in the second quarter.

In the past year, men accounted for more than 90% of the new jobs created in the industry, gaining 50,000 jobs (up 4.7%), while women added just 5,000 (up 3.6%).

Stats SA also showed quarter on quarter the sector’s growth was entirely male-driven as men gained 23,000 jobs (up 2.1%), while women lost 4,000 (down 2.7%).

Overall, the second quarter recorded 1,115,000 men employed in construction compared with 144,000 women.

The report also showed unemployment increased despite job gains in several industries. The official unemployment rate rose from 31.9% to 33.3% in Q2.

TimesLIVE

GNU’s jobs and growth pledge in a shambles

Stats SA says planned QLFS changes will refine — not replace — existing measures
Economy
1 day ago

JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA plan to turbocharge the economy will ignite growth, jobs and hope

The party’s actionable and evidence-based plan is the shot in the arm our country needs
Opinion
13 hours ago

Stats SA fine-tunes informal jobs measurement

Updated QLFS questionnaire is meant to capture ‘more nuanced labour market trends’
Economy
2 days ago

ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Let's help informal businesses evolve into job-creating SMEs

A more integrated and symbiotic relationship between the informal and formal economies is essential, writes Zandile Makhoba.
Opinion
3 days ago

PAUL HANRATTY: A jobless youth or a rich seam of potential growth?

If we can match Africa’s surplus of talent with worldwide demand, the result would be transformative, writes Paul Hanratty.
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stats SA fine-tunes informal jobs measurement
Economy
2.
GNU’s jobs and growth pledge in a shambles
Economy
3.
Trump’s tariffs will have limited effect on SA’s ...
Economy
4.
Kganyago sees 3% inflation target as key to ...
Economy
5.
June factory output points to boost for ...
Economy

Related Articles

GNU’s jobs and growth pledge in a shambles

Economy

Business confidence holds firm in July, but trade tension looms

Economy

Stats SA fine-tunes informal jobs measurement

Economy

Private sector activity edges up in July, but price pressures intensify

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.