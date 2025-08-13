Parks Tau says government is ready for EV policy tweak
Measures exclude duties on imported new vehicles, which threaten the local industry’s survival
13 August 2025 - 20:17
The government is almost ready to introduce changes to motor industry policy that will help the industry survive a “defining moment” in its existence, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau said on Wednesday.
The changes relate primarily to the local manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) and their components. At this stage, they do not include duties on imported new vehicles, despite a rapidly growing view that their increasing dominance of the SA market threatens the local industry’s survival...
