Kganyago sees 3% inflation target as key to cutting SA’s risk premium
Governor says fiscal policy must complement monetary move to unlock ‘virtuous circle’ of lower rates and stronger growth
13 August 2025 - 09:00
Anchoring inflation at 3% could be a turning point in cutting the country’s risk premium and lowering borrowing costs, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.
According to Kganyago, the strategy aims to “de-risk” the economy and create space for sustainably lower interest rates, with improved investor confidence helping to strengthen the rand and ease inflation — a chain of effects he argues would support stronger, more sustainable growth...
