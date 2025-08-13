Business confidence holds firm in July, but trade tension looms
Sentiment improves but risks from US tariffs and weak exports cloud outlook
13 August 2025 - 11:31
Business confidence in SA improved in July, with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI) rising to 116.7, up from 113.2 in June. The latest reading is also 7.6 points higher than a year ago.
The average for the BCI in the first seven months of 2025 was 118.6 — 7.7 index points higher than the 110.9 for the corresponding period in 2024, suggesting that business sentiment remained broadly resilient despite persistent global and domestic risks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.