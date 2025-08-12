Mixed fortunes across agriculture, but sector is upbeat
The Agricultural Conditions Assessment Committee says concern is mainly centred on the livestock industry
12 August 2025 - 11:29
SA’s agricultural sector is heading into the latter half of 2025 on a broadly positive footing though fortunes remain uneven across subsectors, according to the Agricultural Conditions Assessment Committee (ACAC).
The committee, under the department of agriculture, met for its second quarterly review of the year to assess agricultural conditions, among other things...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.