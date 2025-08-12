Jobless rate climbs to 33.2%
The rate rose 0.3 of a percentage point from the first quarter
12 August 2025 - 12:28
SA’s official unemployment rate rose 0.3 of a percentage point in the second quarter to 33.2%.
According to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday in Pretoria, the number of employed people rose by 19,000 to 16.8-million, while the number of unemployed people increased by 140,000 to 8.4-million. ..
