GNU’s jobs pledge in shambles
Stats SA says planned QLFS changes will refine — not replace — existing measures
12 August 2025 - 12:28
UPDATED 12 August 2025 - 19:55
SA’s official unemployment rate climbed 0.3 of a percentage point in the second quarter to 33.2% — its steepest level in roughly a year, underscoring a sense that the government of national unity (GNU) has lost momentum on its jobs and growth mandate.
The uptick in unemployment, as shown in Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) on Tuesday, was broadly anticipated given persistent economic pressures, particularly during the first two months of the second quarter...
