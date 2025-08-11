Japanese equities hit record high as truce between the US and China boosts sentiment
The JSE’s 24-hour trading proposal distracts from its existential challenge: delistings
The DA calls on roads and logistics MEC to reallocate departmental funds to repair robots
That others are withdrawing shows it’s an illegitimate talk shop, says DA leader
A recent platinum price surge has not yet lifted the pressure on Impala’s balance sheet
Quarterly output rises 1.5%, with seven of ten divisions recording growth
Business Day Spotlight speaks to 10X Investments CEO Tobie van Heerden
President will take direct control of Washington DC police to ‘combat a wave of lawlessness’
Springbok captain will be making his 94th Test appearance after switching from his usual position on the flank
An extract from ‘Undone: Healing from Cosmetic Surgery’ by Michelle Roniak
Business Day TV spoke to SA Institute of Taxation CEO Keith Engel on the sidelines of the 12th annual Tax Indaba about the key challenges facing policymakers in a volatile global political climate.
WATCH: SA tax — historical context and current challenges
Business Day TV speaks to Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Taxation
