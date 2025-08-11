Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA tax — historical context and current challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Taxation

11 August 2025 - 20:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Taxation. Picture: SUPPLIED
Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Taxation. Picture: SUPPLIED 

Business Day TV spoke to SA Institute of Taxation CEO Keith Engel on the sidelines of the 12th annual Tax Indaba about the key challenges facing policymakers in a volatile global political climate.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stats SA fine-tunes informal jobs measurement
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: June output data will give a ...
Economy
3.
June factory output points to boost for ...
Economy
4.
Bank moves to allay concern about inflation ...
Economy
5.
Africa’s debt too expensive, cost of capital ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.