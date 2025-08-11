Economy

WATCH: Resilience needed in challenging economy, says Sars’ Johnstone Makhubu

Business Day TV speaks to Johnstone Makhubu, deputy commissioner of Sars

11 August 2025 - 20:07
The SA Revenue Service building in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
SA’s debt is rising and growth stuck in low gear. Business Day TV spoke to Johnstone Makhubu, deputy commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on the sidelines of the 12th annual Tax Indaba about how the agency has adapted to a shifting economic landscape and maintained resilience in challenging conditions.

