Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: More to gain than lose with 3% inflation target — economist

Business Day TV speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib

11 August 2025 - 18:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The SA Reserve Bank’s recently announced 3% inflation target has sparked debate and set the finance ministry and the central bank at odds. While Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has sought to calm concerns, many economists argue there’s more to gain than lose by lowering the target. Business Day TV spoke to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, about what this could mean for both policymakers and the wider economy.

WATCH: Why Africa’s debt is expensive

Business Day TV speaks to Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, president of global advocacy organisation One Campaign
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: How the high cost of capital hampers the African Continental Free Trade Area

Business Day TV speaks with Luthando Vuba, executive head of international trade in Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking division
World
4 days ago

WATCH: SOE reforms felt in credit landscape

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Green, credit analyst at Prescient Investment Management
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stats SA fine-tunes informal jobs measurement
Economy
2.
Africa’s debt too expensive, cost of capital ...
Economy
3.
Bank moves to allay concern about inflation ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: June output data will give a ...
Economy
5.
Nedbank chief flags Reserve Bank-Treasury rift
Economy

Related Articles

Kganyago sticks to his guns on inflation targeting

Business

Bank moves to allay concern about inflation target rift with Treasury

Economy

BRIEFING ROOM: Monetary signals, trade diplomacy and political funding

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.