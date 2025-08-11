Stats SA fine-tunes informal jobs measurement
SA aims to improve informal sector measurement
11 August 2025 - 05:00
Stats SA plans to roll out an updated quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) questionnaire in the third quarter of 2025 to improve the measurement of informality and labour underutilisation in the country.
The official statistics agency said in a statement on Friday that the updated QLFS questionnaire is also meant to capture “more nuanced labour market trends” and reflect evolving employment relationships, aligning the key survey with the “latest international standards”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.