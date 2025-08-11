June factory output points to boost for second-quarter GDP
Quarterly output rises 1.5%, with seven of ten divisions recording growth
11 August 2025 - 17:16
SA’s manufacturing sector posted a rebound in June, with output rising 1.9% year on year — a turnaround that is set to lift GDP after the sector dragged on growth in the opening months of this year.
But this doesn’t mean the sector, which accounts for about 13% of GDP, is out of the woods...
