WATCH: Why Africa’s debt is expensive

SA’s G20 presidency has put the issue of Africa’s debt and debt costs on the agenda. Critics say the continent has borrowed too much, but a more nuanced approach shows the real problem lies in the cost of that debt. Business Day TV caught up with Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, president of the One Campaign to discuss this in detail.
