WATCH: Why Africa’s debt is expensive

Business Day TV speaks to Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, president of global advocacy organisation One Campaign

10 August 2025 - 15:30
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN
SA’s G20 presidency has put the issue of Africa’s debt and debt costs on the agenda. Critics say the continent has borrowed too much, but a more nuanced approach shows the real problem lies in the cost of that debt. Business Day TV caught up with Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, president of the One Campaign to discuss this in detail.

