ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: June output data will give a view of growth picture
Analysts expect increases in manufacturing and mining production, and retail sales
10 August 2025 - 14:28
Manufacturing, mining and retail sales figures for June will dominate the local calendar this week, providing the final monthly inputs needed to gauge second-quarter GDP performance.
“Up to May, both average manufacturing and mining output were slightly above their first-quarter levels, indicating a potential positive contribution. Likewise, the available retail sales data shows a modest positive contribution to GDP,” said Tracey-Lee Solomon, economist at the Bureau for Economic Research...
