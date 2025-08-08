Bank allays concern about inflation target rift with Treasury
‘All that the Reserve Bank was saying was that the target range is 3%-6%’ says Lesetja Kganyago
08 August 2025 - 13:00
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has moved to allay concerns about a rift between the Bank and Treasury over changes to the inflation target, making it clear that conversations between the two continue, and that the official target remains at 3%-6%.
“All that the Reserve Bank was saying was that the target range is 3%-6%. We used to aim in the middle and we said we need a policy cushion: we will aim at the bottom,” he told shareholders at the Bank’s AGM on Friday. “The only reason it was done now was because inflation is already there at three,” he said...
