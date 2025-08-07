Economy

WATCH: Can the G20 help solve Africa’s debt troubles?

Business Day TV chats to Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO of the SA Institute of International Affairs

07 August 2025 - 20:05
Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
SA has used its presidency of the G20 to put the issue of Africa’s debt and debt costs on the agenda for the grouping. The intergovernmental forum has a common framework for debt treatments already, but it has been criticised as inadequate and too slow.

Business Day TV asked Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, CEO of the SA Institute of International Affairs, how the G20 can be used to address issues surrounding Africa’s debt.

