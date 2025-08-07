Farmers report increasing concern over climate risks
Survey by Santam also highlights infrastructure degradation, widening skills gap and persistently high input costs
07 August 2025 - 14:01
Almost two-thirds of agricultural businesses are concerned about climate volatility, ranking it as their biggest risk concern in 2024 — up from 45% in 2023.
This is according to the 2024—2025 Santam Insurance Barometer Report, a biennial study tracking emerging risks across SA...
