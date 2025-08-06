Reserve Bank takes control of Ditsobotla Bank
Failed lender, serving parts of North West, was placed in resolution on August 1
06 August 2025 - 18:31
The Reserve Bank has taken control of Ditsobotla Primary Savings and Credit Co-operative Bank (DCB) and will pay qualifying depositors after the lender failed to meet financial and regulatory requirements.
DCB, serving parts of North West, was placed in resolution by the finance ministry on August 1 — a formal process that allows regulators to manage a distressed bank...
