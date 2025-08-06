INFLATION TARGET
Nedbank chief flags Reserve Bank-Treasury rift
Finance ministry and central bank seem to be out of step, says Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn
Financial markets would be concerned that the finance ministry and the central bank seem to be out of step with each other on SA’s inflation target, says the chief of one of the big four banks, after finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s pushback against the Reserve Bank’s “unilateral” move to target inflation at 3%.
The Bank’s announcement on Thursday that it had decided to aim for the bottom of the 3%-6% target range (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-07-31-reserve-bank-cuts-repo-rate-and-sets-inflation-anchor-at-3/) surprised many in the market who had expected that Godongwana would announce this in the medium-term budget later this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.