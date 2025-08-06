Africa’s debt too expensive, cost of capital summit told
The continent is estimated to lose $74bn annually on excess interest payments and lost investment, says Standard Bank
06 August 2025 - 19:40
A summit on Africa’s cost of capital on Wednesday dwelt as much on what African countries could do to tackle high debt costs as on the external drivers of high costs.
SA’s G20 presidency has put the issue of Africa’s debt and debt costs on the agenda for the G20, and the Business20 (B20), one of the sponsors of the summit, is working on recommendations that it hopes will shape the final communique...
