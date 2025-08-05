Private sector activity edges up in July, but price pressures intensify
Firms report stronger hiring and improved outlook, but input costs accelerate
05 August 2025 - 12:12
The private sector economy recorded a marginal improvement in July supported by a rise in new business and steady output levels, according to the latest S&P Global SA purchasing managers index (PMI).
However, input cost pressures accelerated in July — driven largely by rising wages and materials — potentially challenging firms’ margins if sustained...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.