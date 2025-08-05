Over half of SMEs may not survive the next 12 months, survey finds
But the survey also found that even under financial strain, a notable number of SMEs are still planning to expand their reach and adopt new tools
05 August 2025 - 05:00
SA’s small and medium-sized business sector is approaching a tipping point, with more than half of surveyed firms warning they may not survive the next 12 months without intervention.
This is the stark warning by the Small Business Growth Index (SBGI) — a new collaborative survey developed by Absa, the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) and the Bureau of Market Research at Unisa...
