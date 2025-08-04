Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs
In his closing address at the ANC’s NEC on Monday, the president lamented America’s punitive tariffs
04 August 2025 - 21:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the government to invest in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area after US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 30% tariff on SA exports.
In his closing address at the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Germiston on Monday, the ANC leader bemoaned the US decision. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.