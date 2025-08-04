Economy

PODCAST | Crucial questions about saving answered

PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks why saving is the cornerstone of financial freedom, providing practical insights into best practices

04 August 2025 - 10:59
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
It’s never too late to start saving, but starting early will help you set yourself up for success. Picture: 123RF/serezniy
It’s never too late to start saving, but starting early will help you set yourself up for success. Picture: 123RF/serezniy

Every now and then it's important to take a step back, reflect and realign our approach to managing money.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask unpacks why saving is such a crucial part of achieving financial independence, how starting early can set you up for success, and why developing the habit of saving steadily and consistently over time can often be more effective than occasional lump-sum savings.

The discussion also explores how taking control of your money can be empowering and why choosing long-term security over short-term spending really does pay off.

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | A wealth manager’s view on the paradox of choice

SPONSORED | Is the growing number of new financial products flooding the market helping investors, or simply creating more confusion? PSG Wealth CIO ...
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | Building and preserving wealth across generations

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth’s CIO Adriaan Pask shares strategies to help families build, grow, manage, and smoothly transfer intergenerational wealth
Economy
2 months ago

PODCAST | Trump’s trade revolution and its ripple effect on global markets

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, sharing actionable insights to help investors navigate the resulting ...
Economy
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Trade surplus grows in June
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA braces for US tariffs ...
Economy
3.
Godongwana pours cold water on 3% target
Economy
4.
We’re fighting to save agriculture, says John ...
Economy
5.
SA’s average take-home pay steadied in June but ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.