PODCAST | Crucial questions about saving answered
PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks why saving is the cornerstone of financial freedom, providing practical insights into best practices
Every now and then it's important to take a step back, reflect and realign our approach to managing money.
In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask unpacks why saving is such a crucial part of achieving financial independence, how starting early can set you up for success, and why developing the habit of saving steadily and consistently over time can often be more effective than occasional lump-sum savings.
The discussion also explores how taking control of your money can be empowering and why choosing long-term security over short-term spending really does pay off.
Listen to the podcast now:
This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.
Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.