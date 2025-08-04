PODCAST | Crucial questions about saving answered

In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask unpacks why saving is such a crucial part of achieving financial independence, how starting early can set you up for success, and why developing the habit of saving steadily and consistently over time can often be more effective than occasional lump-sum savings.

The discussion also explores how taking control of your money can be empowering and why choosing long-term security over short-term spending really does pay off.

Listen to the podcast now: