ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA braces for US tariffs blow as deadline looms
With the government still hoping for a more favourable outcome before Friday, negotiations continue
03 August 2025 - 14:14
It’s a quiet week on the domestic economic front — except for Friday, when the US is expected to impose a wave of reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including SA. The move includes a steep 30% duty on SA exports.
Negotiations are continuing, with SA still hoping to secure a more favourable outcome before the deadline...
