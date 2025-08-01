TIMELINE: US-SA trade history
Mapping formal diplomatic ties between 1929 and August 2025
SA’s trade relationship with the US has been shaped by shifting political and economic tides — from formal diplomatic ties in 1929 to sanctions during apartheid, and later a steady expansion in bilateral trade. This is the timeline of key events that have defined and disrupted this complex relationship.
1929: The US establishes formal diplomatic relations with SA.1976: The US Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) is created. SA becomes an early beneficiary.1986: US enacts Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act, imposing comprehensive economic sanctions, and suspends GSP benefits.1991-93: US sanctions gradually repealed following democratic reforms in SA.1994: SA’s GSP benefits reinstated.1999: US-SA Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (Tifa) signed, creating a formal mechanism for addressing bilateral trade and investment issues.May 18 2000: African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) signed into law, expanding on GSP by providing additional duty-free access for African countri...
