Economy

Factory mood lifts in July, Absa PMI shows

The reading points to improved business conditions in the sector for the first time in nine months

01 August 2025 - 11:35
by Sfundo Parakozov
Workers in Atlantis, north of Cape Town, assemble solar panels in a factory. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
SA manufacturing sentiment improved in July, the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) showed on Friday, pointing to improved business conditions in the sector for the first time in nine months.

The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 50.8 points in July from 48.5 in June.

It was the first time the headline PMI has been above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction since October 2024.

The rise was driven by a recovery in demand, with the new sales orders subindex rising 9.8 points to 55.9 points, the third consecutive month of improvement.

But subindices tracking employment and expected business conditions in six months’ time fell by six points and 6.1 points, respectively, suggesting a full recovery in the sector is still some way off.

Absa said in a statement that this was an indication of growing caution over issues like volatile global trade policy.

SA faces a 30% tariff on its exports to the US starting next week, a move expected to cost tens of thousands of jobs after it failed to secure a trade deal before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

Reuters

SA tweaks trade offer in bid to avoid US tariffs

It’s now wait and see, says trade minister Parks Tau, ahead of the the August 1 deadline
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Repo rate trimmed to to 7%

Business Day TV talks to Mpho Molopyane from Alexforbes and Nedbank’s Isaac Matshego
Economy
23 hours ago

WATCH: G20 urged to make retirement reform an economic imperative

Business Day TV spoke with Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10X
Economy
1 day ago

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate and sets inflation anchor at 3%

Benchmark rate trimmed to 7% and Kganyago says central bank’s forecasts will now be based on bottom of existing target range
Economy
1 day ago

Coovadia urges Trump’s attendance at G20 summit

Involvement of the US government at a high level is important, says Cas Coovadia
Economy
2 days ago

TIMELINE: US-SA trade history

Mapping formal diplomatic ties between 1929  and August 2025
Economy
9 hours ago
