Enoch Godongwana clarifies 3% inflation target
Finance minister ‘has no plans to’ confirm move new inflation target, ministry says
01 August 2025 - 14:45
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has squashed the expectation that he will make an announcement confirming the move to a 3% inflation target in the medium-term budget policy statement, which will be tabled in parliament in either October or November.
This follows the announcement Thursday by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank that it has a preference to target inflation at 3% instead of in the official 3%-6% target range and that its forecasting would be based on this target...
