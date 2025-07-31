Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7% on Thursday, meeting market expectations. Business Day TV discusses the decision with Mpho Molopyane, executive chief economist at Alexforbes, and Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Repo rate trimmed to to 7%
Business Day TV talks to Mpho Molopyane from Alexforbes and Nedbank’s Isaac Matshego
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7% on Thursday, meeting market expectations. Business Day TV discusses the decision with Mpho Molopyane, executive chief economist at Alexforbes, and Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.