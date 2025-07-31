Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Repo rate trimmed to to 7%

Business Day TV talks to Mpho Molopyane from Alexforbes and Nedbank’s Isaac Matshego

31 July 2025 - 21:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7% on Thursday, meeting market expectations. Business Day TV discusses the decision with Mpho Molopyane, executive chief economist at Alexforbes, and Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s strong grain harvest signals easing food ...
Economy
2.
SA’s average take-home pay steadied in June but ...
Economy
3.
Citrus growers plead with Ramaphosa as US tariff ...
Economy
4.
SA tweaks trade offer in bid to avoid US tariffs
Economy
5.
IMF maintains SA outlook amid ‘marginally’ higher ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.