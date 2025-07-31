Economy

WATCH: G20 urged to make retirement reform an economic imperative

Business Day TV spoke with Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10X

31 July 2025 - 15:45
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

There’s a looming global retirement crisis. As populations age there will be more on labour markets and pension systems. In SA there is already a poor savings culture, with many citizens expected to depend on government grants for survival post-retirement. With this in mind, 10X has urged the G20 to make retirement reform an economic imperative. Business Day TV spoke to 10X’s CEO, Tobie van Heerden, for more insight.

