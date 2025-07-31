Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 7%
Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the MPC now prefers inflation to settle at 3%
31 July 2025 - 14:58
UPDATED 31 July 2025 - 15:41
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7% on Thursday, meeting market expectations.
The decision was unanimous. The figure of 7% is the lowest since November 2022...
