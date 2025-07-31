Reserve Bank cuts repo rate and sets inflation anchor at 3%
Benchmark rate trimmed to 7% and Kganyago says central bank’s forecasts will now be based on bottom of existing target range
31 July 2025 - 14:58
UPDATED 31 July 2025 - 23:19
The Reserve Bank has gone it alone in effectively shifting SA’s inflation target to 3%, surprising market players who had expected the move to come only when the minister of finance announced it during October’s medium-term budget statement.
The Bank announced the move during Thursday’s monetary policy committee (MPC) briefing along with a 25 basis-point cut in the benchmark repo rate to 7% as expected, and said inflation is expected to average 3.3% in 2025...
