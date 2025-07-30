Coovadia urges Trump’s attendance at G20 summit
Involvement of the US government at a high level is important, says Cas Coovadia
30 July 2025 - 18:21
The involvement of the US government “at a high level” is important, Cas Coovadia, sherpa of the business segment of the G20, told journalists on Wednesday.
Coovadia was responding to a question at a B20 virtual round table about the significance of US President Donald Trump’s attendance at the G20 leaders’ summit in SA, scheduled for November...
