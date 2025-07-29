Private sector credit growth steady in June, but household demand remains muted
June data shows rebound in business credit, but consumer borrowing lags
29 July 2025 - 12:26
UPDATED 29 July 2025 - 14:41
Credit growth in the private sector held steady in June, rising 5% year on year, with businesses leading the increase through stronger borrowing.
The private sector credit extension (PSCE) data, released by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday, shows total credit extended to the private sector reached R4.98-trillion in June, up from R4.74-trillion in the same month last year...
