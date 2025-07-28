WATCH: Will the MPC cut rates?

Economy

28 July 2025 - 14:56
by Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
All eyes are on the SA Reserve Bank this week, with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) set to deliver its interest rate decision on Thursday. Many economists are pencilling in a 25 basis points cut, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty, both globally and domestically. Business Day TV caught up with Investec’s chief economist, Annabel Bishop, for her take on the situation.

