Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The economic week ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets

28 July 2025 - 20:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept

Business Day TV caught up with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets to take a closer look at the key data points and events that markets will be keeping an eye on this week.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Citrus growers plead with Ramaphosa as US tariff ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to cut ...
Economy
3.
Severe warming could slash 45% off GDP, new study ...
Economy
4.
Treasury introduces new budget mechanism to ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Will the MPC cut rates?
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.