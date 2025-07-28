SA borrows €500m from Germany to advance just energy transition
KfW Development Bank loan brings German policy support to €1.3bn
28 July 2025 - 20:28
SA has signed its second climate finance loan agreement in a week to support the country’s efforts to shift to a low-carbon economy — this time from the Germans.
The concessional loan of €500m (R10.4bn) from Germany’s KfW Development Bank is the third extended under its public policy support for SA’s just energy transition, bringing total German lending through the programme to €1.3bn (R27bn)...
