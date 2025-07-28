Citrus growers plead with Ramaphosa as US tariff D-Day nears
The association fears hundreds of thousands of cartons of this season's fresh produce will go to waste, bringing the industry to its knees
28 July 2025 - 10:44
With just days remaining before the US enforces a steep 30% tariff on SA imports, the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene, warning of devastating consequences for rural communities in the Northern and Western Cape.
“This week, with the tariff deadline on Friday, is one of great anxiety for the citrus growers in the Western and Northern Cape. These two provinces annually export about 7-million cartons to the US,” said CGA CEO Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele...
