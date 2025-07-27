ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to cut repo rate by 25bps
Economists see room for the move, but August 1 tariff risk could keep the central bank in wait-and-see mode
27 July 2025 - 17:24
Economists broadly expect the Reserve Bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) at Thursday’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, though caution remains high amid external risks.
“The July cut will likely mark the end of the current easing phase,” said Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.