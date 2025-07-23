Business Day TV speaks with David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
By embracing our differences we can build a more harmonious and inclusive society
SA initiated proceedings in December 2023, arguing that Israel’s actions in Gaza constituted genocide
MPs will consider Appropriations Bill on Wednesday
Natco Pharma partnership will result in Adcock Ingram delisting from the JSE
Business Day TV speaks to Lullu Krugel, chief economist at PWC
The policy is meant to deracialise the economy, it cannot reduce unemployment
Kgatlana had not been selected for the Wafcon squad due to ‘personal reasons’
China’s vehicle brands nearly double their combined share of the European market to 5.1% in first half of 2025
SA’s annual consumer inflation rate rose modestly to a four-month high of 3% in June, driven by several factors including higher food prices and health costs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inflation edges up to four-month high
Business Day TV speaks to Lullu Krugel, chief economist at PWC
SA’s annual consumer inflation rate rose modestly to a four-month high of 3% in June, driven by several factors including higher food prices and health costs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel.
Inflation climbs to four-month high ahead of MPC meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.