WATCH: Inflation edges up to four-month high

Business Day TV speaks to Lullu Krugel, chief economist at PWC

23 July 2025 - 19:09
Picture: AI IMAGE
SA’s annual consumer inflation rate rose modestly to a four-month high of 3% in June, driven by several factors including higher food prices and health costs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel.

Inflation climbs to four-month high ahead of MPC meeting

June is final month of noticeable fuel deflation before July’s petrol price increase is expected to exert upward pressure again
8 hours ago
