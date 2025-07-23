Treasury signals new budget process as it launches new MTEF guidelines
The reform seeks to clarify trade-offs, reduce waste and prioritise high-impact programmes
A comprehensive reform of the budget process will be implemented for the 2026 budget aimed at clarifying trade-offs, reducing waste and prioritising high-impact programmes, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as it issued new medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) technical guidelines.
The new guidelines have come in a week when finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s contested 2025 budget is going through its final stages in parliament, with the government having committed to a new budget process to take account of government of national unity (GNU) decision-making and to focusing on more efficient spending...
