Middle class buckling under financial strain, data shows
Pressure on people earning R20,000 a month and more is unrelenting according to Money-Stress Tracker survey
23 July 2025 - 05:38
South Africans are reporting lower levels of financial stress, but data shows that many in the middle class remain under severe financial pressure.
The middle-income earners are considered the backbone of consumer spending, credit markets and household investment, and rising economic strain in this segment could limit economic recovery, drive defaults and deepen inequality...
