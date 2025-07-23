Inflation climbs to four-month high ahead of MPC meeting
June is final month of noticeable fuel deflation before July’s petrol price increase is expected to exert upward pressure again
23 July 2025 - 11:13
UPDATED 23 July 2025 - 12:52
SA’s annual consumer inflation rate rose modestly to 3.0% in June, up from 2.8% in May, ahead of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting next week.
Stats SA reported on Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.3% month on month, maintaining a subdued pace of price growth within the Bank’s 3% — 6% target band...
