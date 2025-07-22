Actuaries develop tool to measure climate risk for life insurers
New actuarial framework helps insurers quantify mortality risks posed by rising temperatures and extreme weather
22 July 2025 - 05:00
As the country warms and weather patterns grow more volatile, SA actuaries have launched a first-of-its-kind framework to help life and health insurers assess the potential long-term effects of climate change on insured lives.
The Mortality and Morbidity Impact Assessment Framework, developed under the auspices of the Actuarial Society of SA’s Climate Change Committee, is designed to assist insurers in identifying and quantifying climate-related health risks — from heatwaves and cold spells to flood-driven disease outbreaks — and incorporate these into capital and solvency calculations...
