Africa’s energy story is one of rising demand, innovation and possibility. Business Day TV spoke to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA, on the sidelines of the Africa Unlocked Conference in Cape Town, and unpacked Africa’s role in the changing geopolitics of energy, the practical realities of scaling access and whether the continent’s policy and infrastructure are keeping pace.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Powering Africa amid challenges, shifts and opportunities
Business Day TV speaks to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA
