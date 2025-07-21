Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Powering Africa amid challenges, shifts and opportunities

Business Day TV speaks to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA

21 July 2025 - 19:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/nateemee
Picture: 123RF/nateemee

Africa’s energy story is one of rising demand, innovation and possibility. Business Day TV spoke to James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of SA, on the sidelines of the Africa Unlocked Conference in Cape Town, and unpacked Africa’s role in the changing geopolitics of energy, the practical realities of scaling access and whether the continent’s policy and infrastructure are keeping pace.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual warns two-pot system risks leaving ...
Economy
2.
UK to help speed up SA’s infrastructure delivery
Economy
3.
Gambling poses long-term threat to SA economy, ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expected to inch ...
Economy
5.
G20 finance meeting ends with first communique of ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.