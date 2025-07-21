Economy

WATCH: Mid-year economic update

Business Day TV spoke with Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual

21 July 2025 - 16:51
Picture: 123/RF
Business Day TV speaks to Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual, to unpack SA’s mid-year economic update. He shares insights on the trends shaping the economy and what they mean for businesses and consumers as we look ahead to the rest of 2025.

